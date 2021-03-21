Royal FamilyKARDASHIANSWomen's History MonthWe're On TikTok!Shop E!VideosPhotos

Reign Disick Trades in Rocker Hairstyle for New 'Do: See His Cutest Looks

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest son has undergone another hair transformation. See the child's new 'do and most adorable looks over the years.

Reign Disick has ditched the punk rocker hairstyle in favor of a fresh new 'do.

On Saturday, March 20, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 6-year-old son and youngest of their three children showcased a shaved buzz cut, six months after he debuted a mohawk hairstyle. His dad posted a photo of him sporting his new style on his Instagram Story.

"How does it get much cuter," Scott wrote on the pic, which shows Reign sitting and relaxing. "So cute!"

Reign had sported long hair for most of his life until he debuted a shaved head last August. Kourtney shared on Instagram a pic of her son with his new short 'do, writing, "I am not OK." In September, Reign showed off a mohawk. Scott shared on his Instagram a photo of the then-5-year-old's new look, writing, "Covid cuts."

Reign sported a mohawk as recently as last week, when Scott shared a pic of him wearing an orange hoodie. He wrote in the caption, "A mighty fine little man [red heart emoji]."

See Reign Disick's cutest photos over the years:

Instagram / Scott Disick
Fresh Buzz

Reign debuts a freshly buzzed head in March 2021, as seen in a photo Scott Disick shared on his Instagram Story.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Last Days With a Mohawk

"A mighty fine little man [red heart emoji]," Scott Disick captioned this March 15, 2021 pic, the last one showing his son with the mohawk he debuted in September 2020.

Instagram
Fashion Forward

Only the best brands for this 6-year-old rockstar in the making.

Instagram
New Wheels

Sorry, Reign—there's no getting behind the wheel of this sweet ride for at least 10 years!

Instagram
Rise & Shine

Scott shares a morning snap of Reign and his signature mohawk.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Scott introduced his adorable new dog in February 2021 with some cute pics, including this cuddle sesh with Reign.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Rock 'N' Roll

Scott Disick's youngest looked ready to rock in this snap from Instagram.

Scott Disick/Instagram
A New 'Do

Reign Disick showed off his upgraded mohawk on his dad's social media.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Buzz, Buzz

Scott gave a close up during Reign's October 2020 hair cut.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Mr. Reign

For this father-son photo, Scott simply wrote, "Mr reign".

Scott Disick/Instagram
Killing It

That's exactly what Scott Disick wrote on this adorable snap of Reign in September 2020.

Instagram
A Scott Mini-Me

In September 2020, Scott posted this photo and wrote, "Hello my little turtle dove."

Instagram
TV Fan

For this picture, Scott joked, "'I love this show'"

Instagram
Scott's Sunshine

Scott wrote on Instagram in August 2020, "Just a little reign and sunshine."

Instagram
One Cute Kid

For an Instagram post in August 2020, Scott Disick declared, "The cutest boy in the world."

Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott's Little "Playa"

Following Reign's buzz cut, Scott Disick shared this picture perfect update. He wrote, "Play on playa."

Instagram
New Hair, Who Dis?

Kourtney shocked fans when she revealed Reign shaved off his signature blond locks!

Instagram
Summer Fun

Kourtney takes her kids to Santa Barbara for a weekend getaway in August 2020.

Instagram
Cuddle Bug

Little Reign is all smiles while cuddling with mama Kourtney.

Instagram
Playmates

Reign and big sister Penelope Disick enjoy a see-saw ride together.

Instagram
Serious Selfie

Reign is mastering selfies at a young age!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bedtime

The youngest Disick looks adorable and ready for bed in red and white PJs.

Instagram
Hiking Buddies

Reign and Kourtney get some fresh air during an outing to TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Dinner Date

The mommy-son duo enjoy a dinner date.

Instagram
Breaking a Sweat

Reign and Penelope get their hands dirty.

Instagram
Aw!

Reign hugs his big sister in a sweet candid snapshot.

Instagram/Scott Disick
Jet-Setting

Scott Disick kicks back with his son on a private jet.

Instagram
Horsin' Around

Reign hangs out with a beautiful brown horse.

Instagram
Ciao!

Reign and Penelope hold hands while on vacation in Italy with the family.

Instagram
Yeezy Vibes

Reign and Saint channel Kanye West on Halloween

