Watch Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Get Her Makeup Done by Chicago West

Watch : True Thompson's Most Memorable Moments

Makeovers? That's child's play.

On Saturday, March 20, Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story adorable videos of her daughter True Thompson, 2, getting her makeup done by her cousin Chicago West, Kim Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter and third-eldest of her four kids.

The two children, who are just three months apart in age, are seen together in a small makeup room. True, wearing a blue Princess Jasmine costume, stands in front of Chicago, who is wearing a pink tutu and sitting in a plush pink chair. Chicago then applies a dark lipstick from her mom's KKW Beauty brand on True's lips, who turns around to look at her reflection in the mirror and lets out an excited scream as her cousin puts the same lipstick on her own mouth. True then takes the lipstick and applies it to her own lips again.

Khloe later shared a video of the little girls riding scooters together.