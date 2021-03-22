What It Was Really Like to Film E! True Hollywood Story During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Hello blazer, my old friend... I've come to put you on again...

Let's just say, it had been awhile since I had contemplated work outside the home, let alone thought about having to get dressed for it, when I got the request that would require organizing both my thoughts and my appearance.

It had been almost six months since I had last sat at my desk or seen any of my E! colleagues in person, the coronavirus pandemic having scattered us to the four winds, our little office comforts left abandoned in drawers that wouldn't be opened again for the foreseeable future, forgotten half-drank cups of coffee that we assumed we could always toss out upon our return in a few days, when this was all under control, just sitting there.

Instead, the energy of our bright, chatty newsroom cooled off along with those cups for the long run.