How Sofia Richie Feels About Scott Disick Revealing Her Kourtney Kardashian Ultimatum

Watch : Scott Disick Says Sofia Richie's Relationship Ultimatum Caused Split

Scott Disick's Keeping Up With the Kardashians discussion of Sofia Richie's alleged "ultimatum" about Kourtney Kardashian was expected, an insider close to Sofia tells E! News.

The Flip It Like Disick star explained during the season 20 premiere of KUWTK that Sofia, who he split with last May after two years of dating, didn't like how much time Scott was spending with the mother of his three kids Mason, 10, and Reign, 6 and Penelope, 8. After saying that the model didn't want to "share" Scott with the Poosh founder, he claimed she "literally said with an ultimatum, 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"

Now, a source claims that Sofia is just trying to move on.

"Sofia and Scott had to navigate many issues together throughout their relationship," says the source. "It was no secret they had their ups and downs when it came to Kourtney. Once Kourtney and Scott became closer and were spending more time together with the kids, Sofia had a huge issue with it. She thought she was losing him to Kourtney and was jealous at times."