Saweetie Confirms Split From Quavo After “Too Much Betrayal”

Saweetie and Quavo are no longer an item. The "Tap In" rapper confirmed the news on Twitter days after fans noticed the two had stopped following one another on Instagram.

"I'm single," Saweetie tweeted on March 19. "I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

Fortunately, Saweetie has the support of her fans, who quickly showered the singer with love upon reading her message about her split from the Migos artist.

One fan tweeted, "Wishing you love, healing, prosperity & moving on to better this year." Another added, "You will heal! We love you girl!! Ready for the good that will come to you after this!! time for the ICY UPGRADE!!!" A third shared, "Damnnnn smh I'm sorry babygirl, but obviously you WILL find better Sparkles doesn't make it hurt any less but it's something to look forward to! We love you so so much."

The news of the split comes just one day after Saweetie appeared on Revolt TV show Respectfully Justin, which her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs hosts. In the interview, she said that the worst thing a man ever did to her was "broke her heart," and added that she has "always been in a relationship, faithful, Cancer sh-t."

Quavo responded to Saweetie's comments, tweeting, "I know you want to make this into a show so I'll play my part just this one time. I don't normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."

In a second tweet, he wrote, "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."