Catch Some Z's With These 11 Super Cute Pajamas

You'll never want to take off these uber cozy pajamas!

By Emily Spain Mar 19, 2021 7:25 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy World Sleep Day!

Whether you need a cup of coffee every morning to make up for lost sleep or you get a full nine hours of uninterrupted sleep every night, we totally understand. Sleep can be a tricky thing, especially with daylight saving time throwing off everyone's sleep schedule this past week. But, we've learned sometimes a fun pair of pajamas is the key to getting quality shut-eye.

In honor of World Sleep Day, we've rounded up 11 super cute pajamas from brands like Eberjey, PJ Salvage and Flora Nikrooz. And with more time at home, pajamas are no longer reserved for nighttime wear. Not to mention, these pajamas are so chic and comfy, it's ok if you still have them on by dinnertime. We won't tell!

For 11 pajamas that we're obsessed with, scroll below and catch some Z's in style!

14 Essentials You Need for a Great Night's Sleep

Gisele Printed Short PJ Set

Eberjey is our go-to for pajamas! Not only do they have the cutest styles, their pajamas are made with a super-soft modal jersey blend. Trust us when we say you'll never want to take off the Gisele Short Set!

$120
Eberjey

White Piping Detail Long Satin PJ Set

With a long sleeve button-up shirt and an elasticated waistband on the matching bottoms, this darling set from PrettyLittleThing is a must! We love the classic look and feel of this set.

$38
$25
PrettyLittleThing

PJ Salvage Leaf Dreams Pajama Pants

PJ Salvage pajamas have been a staple in our wardrobe for years! Between the dreamy fabrics and cute designs, we can't get enough of the brand's incredible selection of pajamas. We just added these colorful leaf pants to our cart!

$56
PJ Salvage

Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas

You can never have too many tie-dye sets! This lightweight satin set has over 4,000 5-Star reviews on Amazon and is only $20. Score!

$20
Amazon

Honeydew Intimates Jersey Pajama Sleep Set

We heart this Honeydew set! Featuring a cozy fabric blend and elastic banded waist, this set is perfect for lazy weekend days at home.

$38
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Navy and White Stripe Satin Short PJ Set

We're grabbing this set for ourselves and our BFFS for our next Girl's Night In! Featuring a button-up shirt top and elasticated waist shorts, this striped set is a must for summer nights.

$35
$22
PrettyLittleThing

Flora Nikrooz Floretta Sleep Set

Available in pink and black, this lace trimmed set is perfect for looking and feeling your best come bedtime. It offers a luxurious fabric that gives off a cooling effect.

$50
Anthropologie

Women's Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Made with a luxe bamboo-based fabric, this must-have pajama set offers enhanced breathability, temperature regulation and comfort to set you up for a good night's sleep. Plus, this set is on sale for 20% off!

$149
$120
Cozy Earth

Ekouaer Womens Pajama Set

This set has us starry eyed! With nineteen colors and prints to choose from, you're bound to find a version of this uber cozy set that matches your aesthetic.

$27
Amazon

Maaji Pant Set

We're obsessed with this adorable PJ set! Between the floral print and bold hues, bedtime never looked so chic.

$92
Revolve

Splendid Shortie PJ Set

Splendid is another favorite of ours when it comes to uping our wardrobe's cozy factor! This set is perfect for summer and warmer nights ahead.

$68
Revolve

Up next: Why Women Everywhere Love Jessica Simpson's Fashion Empire.

