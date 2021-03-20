Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Get 50% Off Too Faced, Tarte, Tula & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.
Today is the only day to save 50% on products from Too Faced, Tarte, Tula, and Nabla.
Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is exclusively available at Ulta. The fan-favorite product is the store's top-selling concealer. It brightens, smooths, and firms the look of skin. The easy-to-blend formula doesn't flake or crease throughout the day. There are 30 different shades to choose from. This discount is solely available to Ulta's Diamond/Platinum customers.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Get that "false eyelashes" with a tube of Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara. Its hourglass-shaped brush separates, coats, and curls each lash to voluptuous perfection. It's made from peptides that condition lashes and film-forming polymers that lock curl in place. You are one coat away from defined, unbelievable eyelashes.
Tula Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner
If you want smooth, evenly toned skin, try the Tula Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner. This alcohol-free toner gently exfoliates your skin and removes impurities.
Nabla Cutie Palette - Platinum
This platinum eye shadow palette has a mix of matte and shimmery cool-toned shades that flatter most skin tones.
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
This deal is exclusive to Platinum/Diamond Ulta customers today. The iconic Tarte Shape Tape Concealer has been modified for those who prefer a more moisturizing formula. The Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer moisturizes for 24 hours with a full coverage, matte finish. It's infused with hyaluronic acid, ginseng, vegan squalane, meadowsweet, avocado, mango & shea butters to get that ultra creamy effect.
Nabla Cutie Palette Nude
This Nabla Cutie Palette has neutral nude tones in luminous and multi-dimensional finishes. The shades include, satin, metal foil, and latex matte finishes.
Nabla Poison Garden Palette
You can create a wide variety of looks with the 15 shades in the Nabla Poison Garden Palette.
Nabla Cutie Palette Coral
This Nabla Cutie Palette has six warm shades with a mix of matte, satin, metal, and celestial finishes.
Nabla Dreamy 2 Palette
The Nabla Dreamy 2 Palette has 12 ultra-pigmented shades in five different finishes: Matte, Super Matte, Latex Matte, Metal Foil and Super Sparkle.
Nabla Cutie Palette - Wild Berry
The six eyeshadows in this palette are "little gems with big personality" in shades that are inspired by red fruits.
Nabla Secret Palette
You get 15 shades to choose in a variety of finishes from with the Nabla Secret Palette.
Nabla Cutie Palette - Metropolitan
This Nabla Cutie Palette has six eyeshadows with luminous and three-dimensional finishes
While you're shopping at Ulta, check out our favorite products from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics brands.