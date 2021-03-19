2021 Oscars Producers Tell Nominees They’re Not Allowed to Attend Virtually

There's no Zoom allowed for the 2021 Oscars.

Though the 2020 Emmys and 2021 Golden Globes saw several winners give speeches from the comfort of their couches, this year's Oscars will be back exclusively in-person.

The producers of the 93rd annual Oscars—Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins—sent a joint email to Oscar nominees on Thursday, March 18, obtained by E! News. The letter explained the rules and expectations for the April 25 ceremony and insisted the event can be done safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Academy is planning to host "an intimate, in-person event" at Union Station in Los Angeles with some live moments taking place at the show's traditional venue, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The note explicitly stated, "For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about traveling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show."