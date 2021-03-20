How Candace Cameron Bure's DaySpring Collection Is Inspiring Women This Easter Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This spring, Candace Cameron Bure wants to spread love.

While many may know the actress for her roles in Fuller House and countless Hallmark Christmas movies, Candace has also developed a loyal following thanks to her DaySpring collections.

In addition to creating memorable holiday items, the self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" set a brand promise to deliver inspiration you can trust.

"In a world filled with aspiration, I wanted to bring inspiration. I want women to know that they can! They can when they rely on the strength of God," Candace shared with E! News. "As for all the Candace Cameron Bure products, they are inspirational, faith driven, relatable, useful, contemporary and stylish. My intention is to put beautiful, fun and energizing tools in your life to motivate you and give you the daily encouragement and inspiration you need to refresh your soul."

With the Easter season upon us, we're taking a closer look into why so many people have fallen for Candace's DaySpring collection. From welcoming doormats and ceramic mugs to inspiring t-shirts and devotionals, there's a lot to shop for below.

"At the end of the day, there are all kinds of lifestyle brands out there," Candace shared. "But this is really a mindstyle brand."