Justice Smith Breaks Down His Generation Character's Fearless Gen Z Style

Fearless fashion.

If you're like us, you've tuned into HBO Max's new teen dramedy, Generation (aka Genera+ion) and have noticed the bold costume choices worn by the show's lead, Justice Smith. And, during an exclusive chat with E! News, the 25-year-old actor revealed that his on-screen fashion as Chester was a collaborative effort.

"His outfits are very important to me and I'm very vocal in the fitting room," Justice said of his character's signature style. "But it's all props to Shirley Kurata, who is our costume designer. She pulls these amazing pieces."

Justice revealed he's "very detail oriented" when it comes to his costumes, adding, "Like, every ring and every bracelet has to be aligned with Chester's soul, because his outfits are an expression of his story or an expression of his soul. They're so important to him. Down to the nail color, the hair color, if he has makeup on that day, it's all an expression of how he's feeling and where he's at."