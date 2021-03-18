Peloton CEO Reveals Child Was Killed After "Tragic Accident" Involving Tread+

Peloton's CEO and co-founder John Foley is reminding customers to follow safety warnings when using the brand's fitness equipment.

In a letter obtained by E! News, Foley revealed to customers that a child had died following a "tragic accident" involving the Tread+.

"I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," he shared in a statement. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved."

Foley continued, "We design and build all of our products with safety in mind. But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help. This is especially true during what I hope is the final stretch of the pandemic where everyone is still at home. To prevent accidents, please take care to review and follow all the safety warnings and instructions that we provide."