Lisa Vanderpump Sounds Off on Pump Rules Baby Boom and "Fantastic" New Mom Lala Kent

It's Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump premiere night!
Lisa Vanderpump stopped by E! News' Daily Pop today, Mar. 18 to spill all the details on her new E! series and DP guest host Kym Whitley couldn't help but gush about her experience appearing on Overserved later this season.
"I'm telling you Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump is fantastic," Kym shared. "First of all lemme just say, Lisa Vanderpump, i know you all see her on TV and everybody's like, 'Oh look at her, she's rich as all this.' When I tell you she is one of the downest, coolest people. I walk up to this fantastic house. First of all, she got two big 'ole swans that greet you at the door. But we had so much fun and her daughter my god, Pandora."
LVP explained, "We really wanted people that came to party because we'd be in isolation for right, nine months. I really hadn't seen anybody at all. Our restaurants were all closed down, it was a pretty sad situation."
The restaurateur continued, "So when we came up for this idea for a talk show with a dinner party, the first thing as an executive producer was to be able to have the choice of who to invite. We wanted every single person that came here that was going to come to play, as you did. We played hard. And we just had so much fun and I think people were ready for it."
As for her dinner party with Kym, Lisa called the comedian "naughty," adding, "We laughed our socks off."
"I'm not saying she was the naughtiest [guest] but I might have peed myself when she was over," Lisa laughed.
Lisa also shared her thoughts on the recent Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Lala Kent just gave birth to her and Randall Emmett's daughter earlier this week while Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright will both soon give birth.
"Well with Lala, I'm very close to Lala. In fact, she did come on Overserved when she was pregnant," Lisa revealed. "I haven't spoken to Brittany. With Scheana, I have been in contact with her and I did send flowers to Lala. But I said, 'When you are a new mommy, take a week before you want to get back to me.' Really it's just so overwhelming and I think she's got so much attention on her right now. But yeah, she's in very good hands. She's got such a supportive partner because Randall is absolutely, obsessively in love with her. So I think they're really good. I heard last night from him everything's fantastic so that's what we want."
