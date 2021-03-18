Deals for Real: Get Brows That Wow With Exclusive Savings From Huda Beauty, Patrick Ta & More

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Are you in the market for a new brow product?
Whether you religiously fill in your brows every day or want to try out a new beauty trend like soap brows, the perfect brow product is out there. However, finding a brow product that can help you achieve your preferred shape, color and volume can be overwhelming. But today is your lucky day!
From brow pencils to eyelash and eyebrow serums to brow wax and must-have kits, E!'s Lilliana Vazquez rounded up the best brow products with limited-time deals that are exclusive for E! viewers.
To score the best brow products at unbeatable prices, scroll below!
Huda Kattan #BombBrows Microshade Brow Pencil
Infused with vitamin E, castor oil and coconut oil, this cruelty-free and vegan brow pencil helps you achieve natural brows by using tiny hair-like strokes to get micro-blade-worthy results. We use this pencil on the daily and let's just say the results are truly magical. And now E! viewers can score the #BombBrows pencil for 10% off with code BOMBBROW10 now through 4/1.
24K Gold Eyelash & Eyebrow Growth Accelerator Serum
If you are still trying to grow out your brows after overplucking, try The A Method's eyelash and eyebrow serum. Formulated with ultra-hydrating ingredients, it helps improve circulation beneath the skin surface with pure 24K Gold Leaf to reduce hair loss and makes lashes appear more radiant. Now through 3/25, get 25% off with code DAILYPOP25.
Billion Dollar Brows Best Sellers Kit
The Best Sellers Kit includes the Universal Brow Pencil, the Brow Duo Pencil, Brow Gel and Smudge Brush. With every use, this kit will help you achieve the perfectly defined every day brow look. Even better, E! readers can score 25% off with code 25BDB2021 now through 3/25.
EM Cosmetics Micro-Fluff Sculpting Brow Cream
This fiber enhanced tinted brow cream helps you create fuller brows and enhanced volume. Plus, it includes Vitamin E and Kaolin for lightweight flexibility and nourishing comfort. The long wand and tiny bristles allows for precise application, too. Exclusive to E! readers and viewers, you can score 25% off with code DAILYPOP now through 3/25.
Benefit Brow Zings Pro Palette
Available in Light-Medium and Medium-Deep, this slim, portable brow palette includes four longwearing brow powders to fill & shape brows and three waxes to sculpt & define brows- two flattering high-pigment waxes and one clear wax. Plus, a dual-ended hard-angled brush, a flat, tapered brush and a blending spoolie for flawless application. For 48 hours, score this must-have product for 25% off with code DAILYPOP25.
Patrick Ta Major Brow Shaping Wax
This shaping wax has the internet buzzing! It's a must-have for attaining fluffy "soap" brows. Just activate with setting mist or water and brush through brows with a spoolie or firm brush. Plus, it includes growth peptides, glycerin and olive oil to support growth, condition and soften. And just for E! viewers, you can score 25% off with code DAILYPOP25 now through 3/21.
Up next: Stars Are Hooked on the Crochet Trend.