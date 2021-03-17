Lana Condor Shares Powerful Plea to Help "Deeply Scared" Asian American Community After Deadly Shootings

Lana Condor is using her voice to ignite change. The actress shared an important wake-up call in light of the March 16 shootings that killed eight people in Georgia spas.
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star wrote a series of poignant messages on Twitter on Tuesday and Wednesday, after the Atlanta-area attacks left six Asian women dead, according to NBC News. The suspect has been charged with eight counts of murder.
Lana tweeted, "Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren't publicly grieving on social media."
Her emotional plea spread across social media and currently has more than 150,000 likes.
As fans sent Lana loving and supportive responses, the 23 year old followed up her tweet with a note of thanks. "You guys don't know how much your kind words mean to me right now," she wrote with a crying emoji and heart emoji. "I love you so much wow."
On Wednesday, March 17, Lana—who was adopted from Vietnam—shared a personal story of how the violence was affecting her. She explained that her boyfriend, actor and musician Anthony De La Torre, was scared for her safety.
Lana wrote, "Anthony told me last night he is afraid for me to go to the nail salon... This is not a world we should live in."
She added the hashtag #StopAsianHate.
Several other celebrities have expressed their outrage over the attack, including John Legend, Florence Pugh, LeBron James and Olivia Munn.
Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park also decided to share a moving message because she knows "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."
Ashley posted a teary video to Instagram, saying, "This racism starts at a very small level. It starts when you call a virus that shuts down the whole world the 'Kung Flu virus.' It also starts when you roll your eyes or make fun of waiters or Chinese food delivery people and the nail artist. I'm guilty of that, too."
The Broadway star recalled, "The amount of times I've been asked where I'm from before what my name is...you don't understand what undervaluing that does. Starting with children when every Asian should be able to be good at math and play a classical instrument and not be bullied and shunned and told you are only good at that because you are Asian. That makes literally no sense."