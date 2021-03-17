NBA Player Shawn Bradley Paralyzed After Being Hit By Car One Block From His House

Shawn Bradley is sharing new details about the injuries he suffered after a tragic accident.
According to the Dallas Mavericks, a vehicle struck the former NBA player on Jan. 20 while he was riding his bike just one block from his home in St. George, Utah.
The accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury that has left the 7' 6" basketball player paralyzed. After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Shawn has spent the last eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation.
According to the Mavericks, Shawn is in "good spirits" and "plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety."
"We are saddened to hear of Shawn's accident," Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared in a statement. "Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family."
Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson added, "We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn's injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life."
According to the Mavericks, Shawn's wife Carrie remains by his side and is supported by a team of rehabilitation specialists and family.
The 48-year-old athlete, who was nicknamed "The Stormin' Mormon," is a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In fact, he spent two years performing missionary work in Australia after his freshman year at Brigham Young University.
Following his mission work, Shawn was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers before spending the majority of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.
"His very strong sense of faith is being tested as he participates in grueling physical therapy and learns how to cope with the challenges of paraplegia," the Mavericks said in a press release. "Doctors have advised him that his road to recovery will be both long and arduous, perhaps an even more difficult physical challenge than playing professional basketball."
But according to the NBA team, the athlete is grateful for all the support he has received. It's all pushing him to stay focused on his health and recovery.
"Bradley asked to convey his deep appreciation for the outpouring of well wishes and prayers he has received from family, friends and fans," the Mavericks shared. "Their support has energized his recovery and bolstered his confidence that he will manage the long process ahead successfully. He does not plan to issue further public updates, preferring to devote his full concentration on his rehabilitation."