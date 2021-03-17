Kristin Cavallari's New Topless Bikini Photo Proves She's Feeling "Damn Good"

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Feels Like Her "Old Self" After Turning 34

Heating up winter.

Kristin Cavallari is bringing the fuego with a new topless photo from south of the border. The Very Cavallari star is currently enjoying a tropical vacation in her "second home" of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and shared a super sexy bikini photo sans top to celebrate the getaway.

"Freedom. It feels really damn good," the mother of three posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Mar. 17. The sizzling snapshot shows Cavallari flaunting lots of skin as she stand wit her hands above her head and her back to the camera wearing only bikini bottoms. The star's silhouette looks gorgeous in front of pool with the sandy beach and blue ocean in the backdrop.

The steamy photo has already gotten lots of fire emoji comments from adoring fans.

Cavallari recently shared several other photos while living it up in Cabo. "You know the saying 'what happens in Cabo, stays in Cabo,'" she shared while posing in front of famous nightclub Squid Roe.