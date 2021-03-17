Kim Kardashian Shares New Photo of Rob on His Birthday: See More Sweet Family Tributes

Watch : Rob Kardashian Gets Caught Stealing Kim's Bentley

Rob Kardashian is feeling the love today.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is celebrating his 34th birthday today, Mar. 17, and members of his famous family have already started showing Rob with love on social media.

"Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!!" Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram Wednesday. "You've been my best friend since the minute you were born and we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime together."

Khloe continued, "I want you to know how proud I am to be your sister. PROUD!!!! I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Literally, I always end up crying from laughter when I'm with you. Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Grow strong, powerful and independent. You got this Bob!"