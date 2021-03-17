Jennifer Garner's Tribute to "Spy Daddy" Victor Garber Has Fans Begging for an Alias Reboot

Jennifer Garner is wishing "Spy Daddy" Victor Garber a very happy birthday.
On Tuesday, March 16, the Alias actress took to Instagram to wish her former co-star a happy 72nd birthday. She captioned a semi-blurry photo of the pair, "This is the only picture I can find with @therealvictorgarber where we aren't laughing. Could you even love this man one ounce more? No? Me, neither. Happy Birthday, Spy Daddy"
What's more is the 13 Going on 30 actress added, "I cannot wait to see you soon."
Could this mean Jennifer and Victor are going to host an Alias reunion in the future? Or did ABC hear fans begging for a reboot and oblige?
No clue!
But the 48-year-old actress recently confirmed she is more than willing to reprise her role as Sydney Bristow. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the mother of three said she'd "grab Bradley [Cooper] by the scruff of his neck" if the show was given a second go.
J.J. Abrams didn't explicitly say he's ready for a reboot, but it seems Jennifer would be able to convince him, one way or another. He told THR, "She's open and accessible, and she works harder than anyone... She's also deeply decent. I'll never forget, she was in every scene—I mean, she'd work more in a couple of days than most actors would in weeks—and then she'd show up to set having baked for the crew, because that's just who she is."
On the show, however, Jennifer played the calm and cool spy Sydney Bristow who effortlessly climbed out of a pool in a bikini.
She poked fun at her contrasting onscreen persona in a recent Instagram video, acting out the scene as she would if she was playing herself, albeit taking a more comedic approach. She captioned the funny clip, "At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you. #thankyou."
To find out how Jennifer's publicist and manager reacted to the purposefully "unattractive" video, click here!