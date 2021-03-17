Tiger Woods Says He's Focused on "Getting Stronger Every Day" 3 Weeks After Car Crash

Watch : Tiger Woods' Car Accident: Everything We Know

Tiger Woods is updating his fans as he continues to recuperate following his Feb. 23 car crash.

In a message posted to Twitter on Tuesday, March 16, the 45-year-old golfer shared that he is now back home in Florida after the collision in Southern California three weeks ago.

"Happy to report that I am back and continuing my recovery," Tiger wrote. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."

He continued, "Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Tiger's crash took place shortly after 7 a.m. on Feb. 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes, a coastal city located in Los Angeles County. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Tiger, who was solo in his 2021 Genesis Tiger, was likely driving at a "relatively greater speed than normal" while going down a hill. Per police, the vehicle underwent "several rollovers" before ending up in some brush near the road.