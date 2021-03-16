Natasha Richardson's Son Micheál Shares His One Wish 12 Years After Her Tragic Death

Micheál Richardson had just entered his teenage years when his mother, Natasha Richardson, passed away. Now, he's speaking out about her legacy.

The 25-year-old actor remembered the late actress in a new interview with The Times.

Natasha died two days after she suffered a head injury while skiing in 2009. She was 45 years old. "It was so sudden," Micheál recalled. "When it's unexpected and it's just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not. It can send you for a bit of a head spin, and so you just latch on to the tiny little memories, whether it's her laugh or her energy in the room or her cooking. I do have her films to go back and watch her in, which I'm incredibly grateful for."

Micheál's favorite film of his mom's is the 1998 version of The Parent Trap. In the movie, Natasha played Elizabeth James, a wedding designer in London who falls back in love with her ex (Dennis Quaid) after their twin daughters (Lindsay Lohan) meet at a summer camp and switch places on them.