Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan Shares Rare Insight Into Her Peter Weber Breakup

Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

Kelley Flanagan is ready to speak her truth.

Less than three months after Peter Weber announced his breakup from The Bachelor contestant, Kelley is ready to share her side of the story.

While appearing on PodcastOne's Off the Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe, the former ABC reality TV star shed light into what really went wrong with her highly publicized relationship.

"If I could put it in the best way, I think that on my end, there was just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship," she shared on Tuesday, March 16. "Actions kind of speak louder than words and it takes a long time to figure that out. If there was something that I saw as disrespectful in the relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal. Communication is huge in a relationship and there were things where I would essentially be like, ‘Hey, this makes me feel like s--t. This makes me feel like this way.'"

Kelley continued, "It took me a while to sit there and kind of figure out that they weren't really changing and there's a point in time where you have to accept that and it sucks."