Cynthia Erivo Has Nothing But "Respect" for Jennifer Hudson's Portrayal of Aretha Franklin

Watch : Cynthia Erivo Takes on Playing 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin

You can never have too much Aretha Franklin.

On Tuesday, March 16's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, Cynthia Erivo caught up with E!'s Justin Sylvester and discussed her role in the third installment of Genius. As E! News readers well know, the new season, titled Genius: Aretha, follows the incredible career and life of the Queen of Soul.

"I felt like I had a responsibility to try and tell the story as fully and as truthfully and as honestly as it possibly could," Cynthia started off. "So, daunting, yes. But also, really exciting."

While the small-screen treatment of Aretha's life will be premiering on Nat Geo this weekend, the Jennifer Hudson-led biopic is also coming later this year. Yet, as the Harriet actress noted on Daily Pop, both Aretha-centric projects deserve your "Respect."

"I'm greedy. So, any Aretha I can get, I'm getting," she shared. "I want to hear Aretha coming out of Jennifer's mouth. Those two have a really special relationship."