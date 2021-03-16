Lisa Vanderpump Talks Getting "Naughty," Taking Shots & Flashing Her Butt on E!'s Overserved

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump's Cheeky Celebrity Cocktail Names

E! viewers are in for one wild time!

Lisa Vanderpump is promising fans "really fun" times and a "great array of guests" on her new E! series Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, which premieres this Thursday (Mar. 18) at 9 p.m. The hostess with the mostess will wine and dine celebrities like Joel McHale, Vivica A. Fox, Lala Kent, Trixie Mattel, Mario Lopez, Lance Bass, Cheryl Hines and so many more and you can definitely count on some "naughty" fun.

"Not everybody got wasted, I mean it might sound like that, but there was sober people too," Lisa told E! News exclusively and promised she and her guests "played hard" this season. "But it was about having a really good time and [my daughter] Pandora and I went above and beyond to make it as exquisite as possible and every week it's a different theme."

The restauranteur added, "I think because maybe people had been locked up or maybe because I'm a really bad influence on them, they just kind of got naughty with me."