Killing Eve to End With Season 4, but a Spin-Off May Be in the Works

Watch : Sandra Oh Calls Fan Reaction to "Killing Eve" a 'Miracle'

Eve's run has come to an end.

Killing Eve is gearing up for a fourth and now final season, AMC confirmed on Tuesday, March 16. "Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode," AMC Networks president of originals Dan McDermott said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away...We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe."

The show, which debuted in 2018 and most recently concluded airing its third season in May 2020, is said to begin production on the final fourth season this summer, according to THR, following delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fans can reportedly expect to tune in to the final episodes in 2022.

While this will mark the end of Killing Eve, there's a bit of a silver lining—THR reported AMC Networks is working to develop possible spin-off ideas with the show's producers.