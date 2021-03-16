Get The Grammys Red Carpet Look with These Award-Worthy Hair Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
And the Grammy goes to… your hair!
Get your notepad out and take cues from this year's 2021 Grammy Awards. With everything from flowing tresses prominently display by H.E.R., Taylor Swift's romantic, soft updo and Lizzo's statement oversized hair clips, there was plenty of inspiration on the Red Carpet.
Whether you're looking for a quick and casual tousle for brunch with the girls, or a show-stopping style for your next big event, we've got you covered. The latest and greatest in hair care is here to save the day, so read on to discover your new favorite!
Schwarzkopf Mad About Curls Cleanser & Conditioner
Get H.E.R.-inspired curls nourished and controlled with this new range, formulated specifically to protect and hydrate curly hair. Detangle those locks and dry off to reveal bouncy, defined and manageable coils that are brilliantly shiny and frizz-free. Embrace the natural and enhance your routine!
Evo Salty Dog Salt Spray
Channel your inner rock goddess with tapered, textured tresses with ease thanks to Salty Dog. This Australian-made formula creates a lived-in look with all of the fullness of a traditional salt spray, but none of the crispy ends. Apply a few spritzes to towel-dried hair and you're ready for the main stage.
Collab Boho Rose Dry Shampoo
No, this isn't Folklore: there really is a dry shampoo that doesn't leave a white residue! Make like Taylor Swift and create your own romantic up-do with a few sweeps of the brush and a touch of this dry shampoo to make it more manageable. Scented with notes of peony and rose, this formula will have you floating away on a cloud (with fabulous hair to boot).
Growth Bomb Lengthening Serum
If you're coveting Lizzo's long, lush locks this Awards season, you're not alone. Get growing with this stimulating growth serum, harnesses the power of the hottest natural ingredient around, Yerba Mate. This potent formula is also rich in antioxidants to improve your scalp health, encourage hair growth and reduce hair fall, and the pump bottle makes application a breeze.
Mermade Spin
Love the effortless waves that artists opt for, but hate curling irons? This new hot tool takes home the award for ‘Best New Innovation in Hair'. Get instant, dreamy curls with the push of a button and let this spinning device create the curl for you. Just clamp it in, give it a spin and you'll be Red Carpet ready in no time.
IKOO Nourish and Repair Hair Wrap
Prepare to repair! Everyone knows to look your best, you've gotta put in the prep. Perfect for upping your pre-event game, this ingenious hair wrap works by using the natural heat of your head to infuse essential oils and extracts deep into the hair structure. No mess, no nonsense, just brilliantly glossy, nourished hair to help you shine at your next event. *Mic drop*
Oribe Thick Dry Finishing Spray
Did someone say ‘Turn up the volume?' Prepare to dial your ‘do up a notch with this gravity-defying finishing spray. Watermelon ("…sugar highhhh"), Lychee and Edelweiss Flower Extracts give hair that extra oomph that will stand out at any gig, and keep your quiff held high all night long. Add some heat for even more volume, we dare you.
