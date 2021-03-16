Get The Grammys Red Carpet Look with These Award-Worthy Hair Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

And the Grammy goes to… your hair!

Get your notepad out and take cues from this year's 2021 Grammy Awards. With everything from flowing tresses prominently display by H.E.R., Taylor Swift's romantic, soft updo and Lizzo's statement oversized hair clips, there was plenty of inspiration on the Red Carpet.

Whether you're looking for a quick and casual tousle for brunch with the girls, or a show-stopping style for your next big event, we've got you covered. The latest and greatest in hair care is here to save the day, so read on to discover your new favorite!