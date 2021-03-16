John Oliver Calls Out the Royal Family for "Refusing to Evolve" After Meghan Markle Tell-All

John Oliver is discussing the royal family for the first time since his resurfaced interview about Meghan Markle went viral.

The Last Week Tonight star visited The Tonight Show on Monday, March 15, where he and host Jimmy Fallon debated Oprah Winfrey's bombshell-laden March 7 sit-down with Meghan and husband Prince Harry.

"It was amazing," John shared about the explosive Oprah interview that led to a litany of headlines. "I mean, I will say, I didn't find any of it surprising. That was kind of what I felt, sadly, her experience was going to be going in because, you know, I grew up, I know the royal family from a distance and they seemed like flawed people. That's literally the kindest way I can possibly put it."

His response is an apparent reference to his resurfaced chat with Stephen Colbert from John's 2018 visit to The Late Show. During that exchange, which went viral last week following Oprah's special, John voiced that Meghan appeared to be "marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."