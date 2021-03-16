The Biggest Moments From The Bachelor: After the Final Rose and What Was Missing

Watch : Matt James "Bachelor" Finale: Host Emmanuel Acho Thoughts

"It's been a very rough past few months."

That might be the understatement of the year for The Bachelor star Matt James, whose season did not have a happy ending. He asked Rachael Kirkconnell if she wanted to date him and possibly, someday be his future wife, but then he had to break up with her when it turned out she was not quite ready to date a Black man.

Then, on After the Final Rose, he was confronted by the Black woman he dumped for the woman with the racially insensitive photos, and had to unpack the burden placed on him as the first Black male star of the franchise. We should have known when he walked out there with that beard that practically screamed, I'm single and I'm going through it." He was not doing well!

Instead of having to talk all this through with Chris Harrison (who did not do a good job when trying to comfort Matt after his mom's anti-pep talk), Matt was able to sit down with guest host Emmanuel Acho, the star of the web series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man. "Uncomfortable" is certainly a word for some of the conversations that happened tonight, but there were more convos we were hoping to hear.