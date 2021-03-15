Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Jennifer Lopez to Prove “How Serious” He Is About Their Relationship

It looks like Alex Rodriguez is trying to make it up to Jennifer Lopez—and there's no better place for a reset than in paradise.
The former MLB player flew out to meet the superstar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, March 14, seemingly to get back on track following news of their split on Friday.
J.Lo is filming her next project, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic, and now A.Rod has joined her in the tropics.
He shared a resort pic to his Instagram Story on Monday with the pensive caption, "Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward." Alex, 45, stealthily tagged J.Lo, 51, on the righthand side of the palm tree pic, but he pushed her handle out of view to keep their reunion lowkey.
A source exclusively tells E! News that it's been "difficult" for the pair to be apart while she's been filming the rom-com out of the country. "They haven't had a situation come up like this and it's been hard on the relationship," the source explains.
On Friday, March 12, news broke that Alex and Jennifer had called off their engagement, following rumors that Alex had an affair with Madison LeCroy. (A source close to Alex told E! he's never met her, and Madison said last month they had never met in person.)
However, the fiancées addressed the gossip surrounding their breakup on Saturday, by issuing a joint statement that read, "All the reports are inaccurate... We are working through some things." The same day, a photographer asked Alex if he was single and he said, "No," as seen in a TMZ video.
Now, the insider tells E! News there is hope for the future, saying, "They are trying to figure things out. He absolutely does not want to split up and has made many promises to try and keep her."
The source reveals, "He flew out to be with her and to prove to her how serious he is. They don't know what's going to happen. Untangling their lives, business dealings and families would be devastating to everyone involved."
But being the strong woman she is, Jennifer is trying to focus on her work right now, a separate source says.
She just wants to "get through filming before they figure out the next steps," according to the second source, who adds, "She wants to give him a chance to make it right and really does love him."
The power couple has a lot of history and shares four beloved kids from their previous marriages.
Last week, sources told E! News that they have had issues "for a while" and their estrangement wasn't "sudden."
"Jennifer's friends for a long time had warned her that A.Rod was not a good guy and that he was using her to clean up his tarnished image after his many scandals," one insider claimed. "For years, Jennifer did not listen to the warnings, but now she believes them."
Another source reiterated that Madison was not the cause of their troubles.
A.Rod and J.Lo began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.