Here's How to Recreate Megan Thee Stallion's '90s-Inspired Beauty at the 2021 Grammys

Watch : 2021 GRAMMYs Hottest Fashion: Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat & More!

There's no denying that Megan Thee Stallion was the star of the 2021 Grammys.

On Sunday, March 14, music's biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out for the annual ceremony. However, the "Body" rapper most certainly stole the spotlight.

Not only did Megan score three Grammy awards—two of which she shared with fellow Houston native Beyoncé—but she shut down the red carpet with her ultra glamourous beauty and fashion.

The 26-year-old star stunned in a bright and bold Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a larger-than-life bow in the back, a thigh-high slit and a billowing train. She accessorized with statement pieces by Chopard Jewelry and diamond-studded heels. Eric Archibald styled her look.

And of course, the "Savage" rapper's glam was just as swoon-worthy.

Makeup artist Priscilla Ono, who frequently works with Rihanna and is the Global Fenty Beauty artist, told The Hollywood Reporter she wanted Megan to have "a bronzy and fresh look."