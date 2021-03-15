Lisa Vanderpump Gives Small Vanderpump Rules Update Amid Restaurants' Reopening

Pump is back, baby!
Lisa Vanderpump is giving an update on her West Hollywood hot spots Pump and TomTom amid restaurants reopening as COVID-19 restrictions are becoming less strict.
"Pump will open up Wednesday. It will probably be a little bit of a muddle because that's how it is," LVP told E! News exclusively today, Mar. 15 while promoting the Thursday, Mar. 18 premiere of her new E! series Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. "TomTom will open, it's not worth opening TomTom until they up the capacity inside just a little bit. I mean I know we have 25 percent but that's a huge bar…I mean we might. We've got two big gardens at the back of TomTom so we might."
Lisa added that it's "really good that we're going in the right direction" as more people are getting vaccinated and coronavirus infection numbers continue to drop.
"SUR is open but again it's just outside and so we want to get that up and running. I think we're moving quickly in the right direction and everybody will be vaccinated in the next few weeks," she shared. "I think it's in the beginning of May or something so it's only like six weeks away. But we're opening Pump and that's got probably the biggest garden in L.A."
"It's been hard trying to sustain these restaurants," the reality star added. "A lot of our friends in the restaurant business have called it a day, we're still in there."
So with restaurants reopening, does that mean her hit series Vanderpump Rules will resume filming sometime soon?
"I think a lot of people want that show back because in the restaurant business there's always a smorgasbord of stories and relationships and there's a lot of the original cast," she teased, adding, "We want the restaurant to be back to at least 50 percent capacity before."
"Lala's just had a baby actually this morning, so that's really good," Lisa shared of today's news that Lala Kent welcomed her first child with Randall Emmett.
Lisa revealed she hasn't yet congratulated Lala, adding, "I'm very close to them, she's even on my show Overserved, but I just thought the last thing she wants...They were saying to me, ‘Are you going to call her?' I said, ‘No, give me an address, I can send her flowers.' But I thought I don't think she wants, a new mother, on the phone like, ‘Hey Lala, it's me.' Just save your energy. I'll be calling her later this afternoon. I just want to give her a minute."
Don't miss the premiere of Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump this Thursday, Mar. 18 at 9 p.m. on E!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)