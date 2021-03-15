Lisa Vanderpump Gives Small Vanderpump Rules Update Amid Restaurants' Reopening

Pump is back, baby!

Lisa Vanderpump is giving an update on her West Hollywood hot spots Pump and TomTom amid restaurants reopening as COVID-19 restrictions are becoming less strict.

"Pump will open up Wednesday. It will probably be a little bit of a muddle because that's how it is," LVP told E! News exclusively today, Mar. 15 while promoting the Thursday, Mar. 18 premiere of her new E! series Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. "TomTom will open, it's not worth opening TomTom until they up the capacity inside just a little bit. I mean I know we have 25 percent but that's a huge bar…I mean we might. We've got two big gardens at the back of TomTom so we might."

Lisa added that it's "really good that we're going in the right direction" as more people are getting vaccinated and coronavirus infection numbers continue to drop.

"SUR is open but again it's just outside and so we want to get that up and running. I think we're moving quickly in the right direction and everybody will be vaccinated in the next few weeks," she shared. "I think it's in the beginning of May or something so it's only like six weeks away. But we're opening Pump and that's got probably the biggest garden in L.A."