Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancé Amanda Pacheco Reveal Their Baby Girl's Name

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco would like to introduce you to the newest member of their family.

On Monday, March 15, the new mom and dad revealed the name of their first-born daughter on Instagram. "ONE month ago today we welcomed Nakano Oceana Valderrama into the world," Amanda wrote on her account. "I'm so excited to finally share her name with you all."

The deep sea diver continued, "Her name reminds me of the beautiful journey her father and I took that ultimately led us to have this extraordinary human in our arms today."

In an interview with People, the That '70s Show actor explained he and Amanda were inspired to name their baby girl Nakano after Takeko Nakano, a legendary female samurai.

According to Wilmer, they wanted to choose a "strong" name for their daughter that also paid homage to their vacation to Japan, where they first exchanged I love you's.