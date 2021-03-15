Get Doja Cat's 2021 Grammys Beauty Look

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Is it possible to achieve Doja Cat's 2021 Grammys makeup at home? If you "Say So." The Grammy nominee's makeup artist Ernesto Casillas explains exactly how to do it yourself. He says, "We collectively agreed that the glam would have an edge to it. We wanted an element of rock and roll and since it's the Grammys [it's] not the time to play it safe."
You can look "Like That" too. All you have to do is shop the Shiseido and Dermaflash products below.
Dermaflash The Essentials Anti-Aging Exfoliation Replenishment Kit
Before applying any makeup, Ernesto washed Doja's face with a dime-sized amount of Dermaflash's Preflash Cleanser, which is available in The Essentials Anti-Aging Exfoliation Replenishment Kit along with Postflash moisturizer and four Dermaflash exfoliating edges.
Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device
After pat-drying her skin, Roberto used the Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device "in short, feathery strokes across her entire face to exfoliate the skin and remove unwanted peach fuzz for smooth, radiant skin."
Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate
To achieve the "ultimate moisture and flawless canvas for makeup application," Ernesto used the Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate.
Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+
Ernesto applied the Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+, which he says "works great under and over makeup."
Shiseido Benefiance Shiseido Benefiance
To finish the skin prep, Ernesto used a generous amount of the Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream all around the eye area.
Shiseido Syncro Skin Soft Blurring Primer
Doja Cat's makeup artist dabbed Shiseido's Syncro Skin Soft Blurring Primer to the T-Zones of the face to blur the pores and erase excess shine.
Shiseido Syncro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30
Ernesto used Shiseido Syncro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30 in shade 340 Oak to create "a flawless and luminous complexion."
Shiseido Syncro Skin Self Refreshing Liquid Concealer
Ernesto used Shiseido Syncro Skin Self Refreshing Liquid Concealer to highlight the center of the face.
Shiseido Minimalist WhippedPowder Cream Blush in Eiko 04
Ernesto created Doja Cat's "barely there flush of color" by using his finger tips to apply Shiseido Minimalist WhippedPowder Cream Blush in Eiko 04.
Shiseido Syncro Skin Invisible Silk Loose Powder in 02 Matte
Ernesto used the Shiseido Syncro Skin Invisible Silk Loose Powder in 02 Matte to set the complexion for a long wear finish.
Shiseido Brow InkTrio in Deep Brown
To sculpt the brow, Ernesto used the Shiseido Brow InkTrio in Deep Brown.
Shiseido Kajal InkArtist - Shadow, Liner, Brow In Shade 09 Nippon Noir
Ernesto applied the Kajal InkArtist in 09 Nippon Noir all over the eyelid as a base and reminds us "It's ok to be messy, the look calls for a grungy eye!"
Land of Lashes - Naked #4 False Eyelashes
Ernesto applied Land of Lashes in Naked #04 to Doja Cat's top lashes.
Shiseido Shiseido's ControlledChaos MascaraInk in Black
Ernesto topped the false eyelashes with generous coat of Shiseido's ControlledChaos MascaraInk in Black.
Shiseido Lipstick in Disrobed 506
Ernesto completed the look with the Shiseido Lipstick in Disrobed 506.
