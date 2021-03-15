Here's Why Ryan Reynolds Is Comparing His and Blake Lively's 3 Daughters to a Rubik's Cube

Watch : Why Ryan Reynolds Is Ultimate Dad Goals!

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about how fun it is to be a girl dad.

In a March 15 interview with This Morning, the Deadpool star revealed that his hardest job right now—among being an actor, entrepreneur, soccer club owner and a husband—is being a father.

"That's the thing that keeps you up at night," he confessed. "I've got three daughters. They're like little Rubik's Cubes that you can never figure out!"

The 44-year-old star shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and 17-month-old Betty with his wife, Blake Lively, 33.

Of course, in a house full of girls, the proud family man picked up a thing or two about cosmetics, including dying Blake's hair while quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Nothing more terrifying than that request," he said, "I felt like, let's just shave the thing. She was coaching me every second of the way, which is just a nice way of saying she was yelling at me."