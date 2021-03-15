Lala Kent Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Randall Emmett

There's another new Vanderpump Rules baby in the world.
Lala Kent has given birth and welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett, with her fiancé Randall Emmett. The reality star announced her daughter's arrival on March 15 along with the first photo of her newborn. Randall also shared the news with his followers, writing on Instagram, "She's healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!"
Lala and the Hollywood movie producer announced they were expecting their first child together back in September 2020 on her 30th birthday. The Bravolebrity said she "can't think of any other way to celebrate" before announcing, "I am pregnant."
"I'm shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing," a tearful and joyful Lala shared on her podcast at the time. "I cry about everything, but today, it's very much happy tears."
Randall also has two daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.
Just weeks after their pregnancy announcement, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl. "I'm in love with you already," the VPR star later shared on social media. "And I can't wait to be your mama."
Lala recently opened up about the pregnancy complications she suffered while nearing her due date.
"At six weeks, I started bleeding," she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 24, adding, "For the next three weeks, I would continue to randomly bleed and each time, I would call my OB and be beside myself. Although bleeding during pregnancy isn't normal, it is common. My bleeding was the result of a clot. I was put on bed rest until it was gone."
"The next appointment, there was growth—not much, but some," she continued. "After a few weeks, my doctors concluded that this was a placenta problem, not a kid problem. Although we never want any problem, this was a relief."
Lala concluded by revealing that she could deliver sooner than expected.
"They continue to monitor her heartbeat and her growth. When they notice her growth start to slow is when they will make the call to take her out," she shared. "This could be anywhere from 35 to 37 weeks. In one to three weeks, I could be delivering my angel and all I keep praying for is she comes out healthy. That is all I think about every day, all day."
Lala and Randall went public with their relationship in January 2018 and got engaged in September that same year in Mexico.
Former VPR star Stassi Schroeder recently gave birth to a baby girl, while Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright are also currently pregnant and will soon be welcoming their first children.
