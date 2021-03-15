Shock, Silly Faces and Flasks: See All the Candid Moments at the 2021 Grammys

You never know what will happen at the Grammys—but thankfully, there are cameras to capture it all.

Such was once again the case on Sunday, March 15 as the 63rd Grammy Awards kicked off outside in Los Angeles, marking the first Grammy ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. While circumstances were already out of the ordinary, the show was also packed with one-of-a-kind performances, unforgettable fashion, jaw-dropping wins and even some history in the making.

With her four wins on Sunday, Beyoncé's career total went to 28 and she became the most Grammy-awarded singer...ever. Meanwhile, her "Savage Remix" co-star Megan Thee Stallion officially became a Grammy winner, scoring Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best New Artist. Plus, there was Record of the Year, which Billie Eilish basically dedicated to Stallion in her acceptance speech.

Like we said, the Grammys are always unpredictable, but it makes for even more memorable moments—and photos.