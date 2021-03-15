Naya Rivera Fans Upset After She’s Left Out of Grammys In Memoriam Tribute

Naya Rivera's fans are speaking out after the late star appeared to be snubbed by the Grammys.
During the 2021 Grammy Awards, which premiered on Sunday, March 14, the program honored singers and musicians that passed away within the past year, however the Glee alum was not included in the on-air tribute. After noticing her absence from the segment, fans took to social media to share their outrage.
"Naya Rivera was a singer, not just an actress," wrote one Twitter user. "She was a two time Grammy nominee. Had a career that spanned more than two decades. She died saving her son's life. The fact that the @RecordingAcad didn't see fit to include her in the In Memoriam section is disgraceful."
Another wrote, "since the #GRAMMYs didn't mention her i'll do it. rest in peace naya rivera you beautiful angel we love you and miss you so much."
The tribute—beautifully performed by Lionel Richie, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Brittany Howard and more—honored Pop Smoke, Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, John Prine, Gerry & The Pacemakers and many others.
Though Rivera wasn't included in the broadcast ceremony, her name is listed in the 63rd Grammy Awards program book along with dozens of others.
As many can recall, Rivera, a two-time Grammy nominee, was confirmed dead on July 13, 2020, after the conclusion of a five-day search for her body in California's Lake Piru.
On July 8, the 33-year-old actress rented a boat with her 4-year-old Josey Dorsey. Hours later, the boy was found alone asleep in the boat wearing a life jacket.
Following the disappearance, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub explained at the time, "There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon. We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself."