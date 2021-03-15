See the Moment Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Reunited at the 2021 Grammys

Friendly exes never go out of style.
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles reunited at the 2021 Grammys on March 14, delighting #Haylor fans around the world. In a video, posted to the Recording Academy's YouTube channel, Swift and Styles—who dated in 2012—can be seen chatting at the "cardigan" singer's table alongside Aaron Dessner.
As fans may recall, Swift was among the first to stand up and clap for Styles as he won his first Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. While Swift was also nominated in the same category, she appeared excited as Styles accepted his award.
"Wow, to everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much," the 27-year-old One Direction star, who is dating actress and director Oliva Wilde, told the crowd. "This is the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville, and I just want to say thanks to Tom, Tyler and Mitch and everyone, Rob Stringer and everyone at Columbia, my manager Jeffrey, who has always nudged me to do better and never pushed me. And thank you so much. I feel very grateful to be here, than you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you, so thank you so much."
Later on in the night, Swift's folklore won the award for Album of the Year. With this, the 31-year-old "willow" singer made history as she became the first woman to win the award in the major category three times. She previously won for Fearless and 1989.
"Oh god, I want to thank all of my collaborators who are on the stage," Swift began her speech. "I want to thank Justin Vernon, I'm so excited to meet you some day."
Swift also gave a sweet shout-out to her longtime love, Joe Alwyn, who co-wrote folklore songs "exile" and "betty."
"I want to thank Joe," Swift said, "who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."
In addition to Alwyn, T.Swift also mentioned Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' three daughters, who she named the characters after in her song "betty," in her speech.
"I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write," Swift noted. "But mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created and we can't tell you how honored we are, forever, by this. Thank you so much, and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us. Thank you so much."
Take a look at the video above to see Swift and Styles' award show reunion. Plus, to see all of the winners from the 2021 Grammys, CLICK HERE.