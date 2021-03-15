2021 GRAMMYS

See The Complete List of Winners
jlo & arodMeghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysWe're On TikTok!Shop E!VideosPhotos

All the History Made at the 2021 Grammys

From Beyoncé's record-setting night to Taylor Swift's hold on Album of the Year, viewers witnessed a slew of milestones during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on March 14.

By Ryan Gajewski Mar 15, 2021 10:00 AMTags
BeyoncéTaylor SwiftLady GagaAriana GrandeBlue Ivy CarterCelebritiesJay ZBillie EilishMegan Thee Stallion

The 2021 Grammy Awards was a night that fans will continue to discuss for quite some time. 

Music's biggest stars gathered for the ceremony on Sunday, March 14 to honor the recording industry's top achievements from the past year. Host Trevor Noah led the star-studded event that saw Taylor Swift and Beyoncé take home four trophies apiece, with other big winners including Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish.

Indeed, some of the biggest headlines from the telecast focused on the show's record-setting moments, particularly for the Queen Bey herself, whose 28 career wins make her the most-decorated woman in Grammys history.

"As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times," Beyoncé told the audience while accepting the Grammy for Best R&B Performance. "And it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage [and] celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world."

photos
Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2021 Grammys

Plenty of other stars made history of their own throughout the ceremony. Keep scrolling for the rest of the momentous milestones from the ceremony, and click here for our complete coverage of the event. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Beyoncé Makes It 28

With four wins, Beyoncé tied and then broke the record for most career Grammys by a woman, leaving behind Alison Krauss' previous high of 27. Queen Bey's 28 lifetime trophies tied her with Quincy Jones and left her following only late conductor Georg Solt's 31 victory laps.

"This is so overwhelming," the Lion King star told viewers about the feat. "I have been working my whole life since 9 years old."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Taylor Swift Knows How to Make an Album

With her Album of the Year prize for folklore, the singer became the first woman to triumph three times in the category, adding to her tally after previous wins for 2008's Fearless and 2014's 1989. Only three other artists (Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder) have also collected three wins in the category.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billie Eilish Does It Again

With her Record of the Year win for "Everything I Wanted," the 19-year-old star became the youngest artist to collect two victories in the category, following her 2020 trophy for "Bad Guy." Only five acts (Simon & Garfunkel, U2, Roberta Flack and Henry Mancini) have taken home Record of the Year more than once, making Billie just the second woman to accomplish the feat.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The Women Who Reigned

Alas, viewers didn't get to see Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga accept Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Rain on Me," as it didn't air in the telecast. But that doesn't take away from this marking the first all-women collaboration to prevail in the category.

CBS
Truly Savage

Setting one record just wasn't enough for Beyoncé. Her Best Rap Song win for collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion on the remix of "Savage" was the first time a pair of women took the category.

Beyonce.com
Well on Her Way

Somehow, every member of Beyoncé's family is capable of making everyone else feel like underachievers. Indeed, Blue Ivy—the star's 9-year-old daughter with husband Jay-Z—became the second-youngest Grammy winner ever when the mother-child pair were both Best Music Video winners for "Brown Skin Girl." Still holding the record is Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters, who was just 8 eight years old when she won a Best Album of the Year trophy for the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack in 2002.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

2
Update!

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Investigating the Lingering Questions Posed By Allen v. Farrow

Watch E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2021 Grammy Awards Monday at 9am and then again at 8:30pm!

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

2
Update!

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Khloe Kardashian Shares New Family Pics With Tristan Thompson

4

Taylor Swift Thanks Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively at the 2021 Grammys

5

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic