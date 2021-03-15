2021 GRAMMYS

See The Complete List of Winners
jlo & arodMeghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysWe're On TikTok!Shop E!VideosPhotos

MFF '21 Best of the Runway: David Jones Gala, Melbourne Fashion Festival

Australian designers Aje, Bianca Spender, Dion Lee and Maticevski, as well as international houses like Balenciaga and Balmain, were out in full force.

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Mar 15, 2021 5:47 AMTags
FashionAustraliaFashion Week AustraliaMelbourne Fashion Festival
Melbourne Fashion Festival, David Jones Gala Runway 2021Lucas Dawson Photography

Fashion is forever.

Fresh off the runway from Melbourne, models such as Victoria Lee and Cameron Stephens showcased the latest collections available at David Jones. The Gala Runway event featured show-stopping ensembles from local designers such as Aje, Bianca Spender, Dion Lee and Maticevski, as well as international houses like Balenciaga and Balmain. 

The headline event at Melbourne Fashion Festival marked the arrival of the latest trends for AW'21 and beyond; floral brights, pops of pink and exaggerated lines were the standouts from the collection. See below for our top runway picks! 

read
The Best Melbourne Fashion Festival Celebrity Style Over the Years
Lucas Dawson Photography

Bianca Spender

Lucas Dawson Photography

Rotate

Lucas Dawson Photography

Ganni

Lucas Dawson Photography

P.E Nation

Lucas Dawson Photography

Maticevski

Lucas Dawson Photography

Bianca Spender

Lucas Dawson Photography

Rotate

Lucas Dawson Photography

MGSM

Lucas Dawson Photography

Maticevski

Lucas Dawson Photography

Maticevski

Lucas Dawson Photography

Dion Lee

Lucas Dawson Photography

Camilla

Lucas Dawson Photography

Isabel Marant

Lucas Dawson Photography

Stella McCartney

Lucas Dawson Photography

Ganni

Lucas Dawson Photography

Dion Lee

Watch
VAMFF 2020: Victoria Lee chats to E! backstage about her VAMFF runway debut

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

2
Update!

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Taylor Swift Thanks Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively at the 2021 Grammys

4
Exclusive

Attention, ARMY! BTS Just Shared a Big Update About New Music

5

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide