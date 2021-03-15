MFF '21 Best of the Runway: David Jones Gala, Melbourne Fashion Festival

Fashion is forever.

Fresh off the runway from Melbourne, models such as Victoria Lee and Cameron Stephens showcased the latest collections available at David Jones. The Gala Runway event featured show-stopping ensembles from local designers such as Aje, Bianca Spender, Dion Lee and Maticevski, as well as international houses like Balenciaga and Balmain.

The headline event at Melbourne Fashion Festival marked the arrival of the latest trends for AW'21 and beyond; floral brights, pops of pink and exaggerated lines were the standouts from the collection. See below for our top runway picks!