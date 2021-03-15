2021 GRAMMYS

See The Complete List of Winners
jlo & arodMeghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysWe're On TikTok!Shop E!VideosPhotos

Who Run the World? These 8 Photos From Beyoncé's 2021 Grammys Night

Beyoncé had a history-making night at the 2021 Grammy Awards and celebrated with a collection of priceless pics, including ones featuring Jay-Z and Blue Ivy. Check out all of her photos, below.

By Ryan Gajewski Mar 15, 2021 5:22 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicCelebrity FamiliesAwardsBeyoncéBlue Ivy CarterCelebritiesJay ZGrammys
Watch: Beyonce's Most Stunning GRAMMYs Fashion Over the Years

Beyoncé had a night to remember, and she generously took her fans along for the ride. 

The 39-year-old superstar was the recipient of four trophies during the 2021 Grammy Awards on March 14, making her among the event's key winners. The victories also increased her lifetime Grammy tally to 28, surpassing Alison Krauss as the most honored woman in the award show's history. 

Beyoncé won Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade" and Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," along with Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her featured role on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." The Destiny's Child standout is now tied with Quincy Jones for second place at 28, behind only late conductor Georg Solt's 31 career victories.

"As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times," Beyoncé said while accepting the Grammy for Best R&B Performance. "And it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage [and] celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world." 

While this was clearly a busy night for the star, she still found time to share an array of sweet pics to her website. One precious shot included 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who herself was also a Grammy winner on the special night.

Keep scrolling to see the various moments, and click here for the rest of our 2021 Grammys coverage.  

Beyonce.com
Simply Stunning

There's a reason she's the Queen Bey. 

Beyonce.com
Time to Get Silly

Here are two of Beyoncé's Grammys, but the real feat would be to see her holding all 28 at once.

Beyonce.com
Quieting Any Doubters

"This is so overwhelming," she shared during her acceptance speech. "I have been working my whole life since 9 years old."

Beyonce.com
Music's Power Couple

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were first spotted on-camera midway through the 2021 Grammys telecast despite initial speculation that they might be no-shows.

CBS
A Savage Duo

"I just want to quickly give my love to Megan," Beyoncé said from the stage about Megan Thee Stallion during one of their "Savage" wins. "I have so much respect for you, and I'm honored that you asked me to be a part of the song. And I want to say, Houston, we love you!"

Beyonce.com
Consider the Competition Licked

After the ceremony, the star's stylist Zerina Akers shared this photo to Instagram. "A history making reflection of all that you put in," Zerina captioned it. "You deserve this and so much more."

Beyonce.com
Soaking Up the Moment

Host Trevor Noah made a special announcement when the "Formation" vocalist tied Alison Krauss' record of 27 career Grammys. "What an achievement," the comedian said during the telecast, just before Beyoncé collected her 28th.

Beyonce.com
Following in Mom's Footsteps

"Blue, congratulations, you won a Grammy tonight," Beyoncé said onstage. "I'm so proud of you. And I'm so honored to be your mommy."

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

2
Update!

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Taylor Swift Thanks Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively at the 2021 Grammys

Watch E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2021 Grammy Awards Monday at 9am and then again at 8:30pm!

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

2
Update!

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Taylor Swift Thanks Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively at the 2021 Grammys

4
Exclusive

Attention, ARMY! BTS Just Shared a Big Update About New Music

5

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide