Beyoncé Shouts Out Her "Rock" Jay-Z and "Babies" During History-Making Grammy Win

And the award goes to...
Beyoncé is going home with that coveted gold trophy after winning Best R&B Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14. The legendary musician earned the award for her chart-topping tune, "Black Parade," which she surprised released last year in honor of Juneteenth.
It's safe to say the "Spirit" singer is no stranger to sweeping the Grammys—she's the most-nominated female artist ever. But more notably, she made history tonight for breaking the all-time record for the most Grammy wins by any female artist and any singer male or female.
Despite all of her wins, however, the Houston native still knows how to move people to tears with a touching acceptance speech.
"Oh my, I am so honored. I'm so excited," she began. "Thank you. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage [and] celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world."
"This is so overwhelming," she admitted. "I have been working my whole life since nine years old. And I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night. Thank you so much."
Before exiting the stage, the Homecoming star sweetly shouted out her kids, Blue Ivy Carter, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 3, whom she shares with Jay-Z.
"I know my daughter is watching...My daughters and my son. Blue, congratulations, you won a Grammy tonight," the proud mom gushed. "I'm so proud of you. And I'm so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommies. Y'all are my babies. And I'm so proud of y'all."
Bey then turned to her husband and said, "I love you so much, my rock. Enjoy your night, thank you."
Others nominated in the category were Jhené Aiko, featuring John Legend, Jacob Collier, featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign, Brittany Howard and Emily King.
Back in June, Beyoncé pulled one of her classic moves and surprised dropped the single late at night. However, "Black Parade" wasn't just another one of her catchy tunes. It was riddled with meaningful lyrics that were symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Queen Bey crooned, "I'm going back to the South / I'm goin' back, back, back, back / Where my roots ain't watered down / Trust me, they're gonna need an army / rubber bullets bouncing off."
"Being Black, maybe that's the reason why they always mad," she added. "Yeah, they always mad, yeah / Been past 'em, I know that's the reason why they all big mad / And they always have been."
The Texas native also paid tribute to her loyal Beyhive with the lyric, "You hear them swarmin', right / Bees is known to bite."
Upon releasing her single, Beyoncé shared a special message with her fans on Instagram. "Happy Juneteenth Weekend," she began her post at the time. "I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power."
Additionally, the Homecoming star also displayed an extensive directory that highlighted Black-owned businesses on her website.
Of the powerful single, songwriter Rickie "Caso" Tice told E! News, "It was definitely like a light that I know we personally needed, but I think the whole world needed, especially at that time."
Whether she's taking over the Grammys or inspiring her fans, one thing is certain: Queen Bey continues to reign supreme.