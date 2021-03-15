Beyoncé and Jay-Z Have Finally Arrived to the 2021 Grammys

Watch : Beyonce Won't Be Performing at 2021 Grammys, Recording Academy CEO Says

Music's biggest couple has made their entrance.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have finally arrived to tonight's 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony after it was reported they would potentially be no-shows during the March 14 telecast.

The Grammy-winning duo popped up on camera mid-show while host Trevor Noah was presenting the Song of the Year category.

Bey and Jay looked like one hell of a power couple in coordinating all black outfits and black masks for COVID-19 safety. Both donned black sunglasses while seated among fellow nominees and singers.

Bey's off-the-shoulder mini dress is reportedly by fashion house Schiaparelli and even though she appeared on screen for just a second, her cleavage baring ensemble complete with black leather gloves sent fans into a frenzy online. The "Black Parade" singer completed her look with giant black and gold statement earrings.

Just the other day, it was reported that Bey opted not to perform at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards despite being the most nominated artist this year with 9 nominations.