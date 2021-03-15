Lizzo and Harry Styles' Reunion at the 2021 Grammys Is Good As Hell

Watch : GRAMMYs 2021 Nominees: Song of the Year, Best Music Video & More

Lizzo and Harry Styles are giving us a "Golden" reunion moment at the 2021 Grammys.

Following the Fine Line performers' win for Best Pop Solo Performance, his good friend Lizzo took to Instagram to celebrate the award. She captioned a backstage pic of the pair, "HARRY WON A GRAMMY !!!!"

The singers are clearly fans of each other. In 2019, the Brit covered Lizzo's "Juice" on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.

Then, in January 2020, Harry joined Lizzo onstage at the 2020 Super Bowl pre-show. Together, the impressive duo delivered a fun and cheerful performance of her song, which Harry happened to know the choreography to, because why not?

They followed up their lively performance of "Juice" with a more laidback but equally FOMO-inducing appearance at the BRIT Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall last February. Harry and Lizzo were evidently the life of the party, sharing a bottle of tequila throughout the show.