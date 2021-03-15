Harry Styles' Feather Boa Is All We Can Think About After That 2021 Grammys Performance

Harry Styles' opening performance at the 2021 Grammys is sweeter than "Watermelon Sugar."
The Brit took to the stage in Los Angeles, Calif. to perform the catchy song from his Grammy-nominated album Fine Line. Dressed in a stunning custom ensemble from Gucci, the artist had a green boa wrapped around his neck as he sang the sultry lyrics to "Watermelon Sugar."
As the Black Pumas went for a solo moment on the drums, Harry took off his boa to reveal he was shirtless under his black leather suit, showing off his tattooed chest. To further accessorize, he sported gold and silver rings on both his hands.
Harry was backed up by Haim, The Black Pumas and more artists who were located around the circular stage at the Staples Center.
The only disappointing part of that performance was we couldn't be there to personally see him in all his leather-laden glory.
Harry was nominated in three categories at the 2021 Grammys: Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Many of the categories were announced prior to Harry's masterpiece of a performance, including Best Music Video. While the star was nominated for his creative storytelling in "Adore You," he was beat out by Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who won for their powerful performances in the "Brown Skin Girl" music video.
That being said, Harry still has a chance to nab two Grammys.
To see who takes home the coveted gramophone trophy, check out our complete list of winners as it's updated in real time here!