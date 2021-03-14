Attention, ARMY! BTS Just Shared a Big Update About New Music at the 2021 Grammys

BTS just dropped a major hint about new music that's sure to have the ARMY at attention.
E! News caught up with the K-Pop super group at tonight's 2021 Grammy Awards and the boy banders gushed about their nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Dynamite."
"So this is a very memorable night for us of course because we've always wanted to perform there, especially the performance of course," RM shared. "It's just an honor to be part of this amazing night."
E!'s Giuliana Rancic asked, "You're making history as the first K-Pop group to be nominated for a Grammy for 'Dynamite,' how does it feel to be part of history?"
"It means that musicians around the world, and especially institutions like the recording academy has a high regard for our music, so that really makes us happy and proud," the group shared via their translator. "And the fact that people around the world really love our music and this is a chance for us to show the world about Korean culture and ourselves and our music. So we're really happy and we're really proud."
The group also shared a very special message directly with the BTS ARMY and we're not gonna lie, the update made us freak out a little.
"We really want to see ARMY now and I'm sure ARMY are feeling the same emotions that we're feeling," BTS said. "So we'll be back with even greater music and good performances, even better music. We'll work hard for this next year as well and then we'll be back with great music and great performances that you can look forward to."
Sounds like new music is on its way!
Hear BTS' big update in the interview above.