Doja Cat Reveals the Inspiration for Her "Out There" Red Carpet Look for the 2021 Grammys

Doja Cat is going with an "out there" look for her 2021 Grammys debut.
In an exclusive interview with E! News' Giuliana Rancic the singer said that she feels she's been "very toned down" lately, so she decided to go for a Roberto Cavalli look that was totally unexpected.
"It's like a motorcycle jacket that's fitted," she shared. "I like something that's out there. I have been very toned down lately. This is like something I have always wanted to do."
The singer shared that when she first started to prepare for the award show, she saw a few looks but the moment she saw this ensemble, she knew it was the one. Doja explained, "I saw this, there's this little detail on the jacket that's a cat claw. I feel like that is fully encompassing that is creating—this is what I want to be. The cat lady, let me be that."
The Best New Artist nominee's performance will have a similarly dark and mysterious vibe, with the singer teasing her "very dark" moment onstage.
"It feels like an action film," she spilled, adding, "That's it. That's all I'm telling, okay?"
In other words, fans will have to tune in to find out what Doja gets up to on the 2021 Grammys stage.
Ahead of the show, she reflected on how honored she is to be up for an award in three categories, telling Giuliana, "It means everything because I feel like people hear what I'm trying to make and they understand it. And they like it. That's all I really want I want to make music that people can enjoy."
