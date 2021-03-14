2021 GRAMMYS

Grammys 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

Watch: Beyonce & Taylor Swift Lead 2021 Grammy Nominations

Prepare for a star-studded night to remember!

Although the 63rd annual Grammy Awards has to do things differently this year given the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers will soon prove that music has the power to unite us even from the comfort of our own homes.

From a huge line-up of performances ranging from Cardi B and Dua Lipa to Harry Styles and Miranda Lambert, there's an artist for everyone. And although Silk Sonic (made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak) wasn't set to perform on the original slate, the Grammys added the group to the night of unforgettable appearances.

Trevor Noah is set to host the event and will be joined by independent venue workers who were impacted by the ongoing pandemic to present awards throughout the night.

First time nominees include Travis ScottBTS and Doja Cat. Mikey Guyton is also making history as the first Black woman to be nominated as a solo country artist. As for Beyoncé, she leads the night with nine nominations followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Rich and Dua Lipa holding six nominations each.     

The award show is also expected to pay tribute to the ongoing creative collaborations in music despite COVID-19's impact on the industry and also highlight social justice movements. 

photos
See the Winners of the 2021 Grammys

Until then, keep scrolling to see every celebrity in attendance for music's biggest night. Spoiler alert: Some artists didn't disappoint in the fashion department.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lizzo

In Balmain

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert

In GENNY

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Black Pumas
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Phoebe Bridgers

In Thom Browne

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ben Winston

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chika

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jimmy Jam

       

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bad Bunny

In Burberry

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Noah Cyrus

In Schiaparelli

E!
Kendrick Sampson

      

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Thee Stallion

In Dolce & Gabbana with Chopard jewelry

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.

In Dundas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
DaBaby

In Dolce & Gabbana

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat

In Roberto Cavalli

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah

In Gucci

E!
Chloe x Halle

In Louis Vuitton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maren Morris

In Dolce & Gabbana

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mickey Guyton

In Valentino

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Debi Nova

In George Chakra

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brandi Carlile

      

PHOTO COURTESY BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT
BTS

In Louis Vuitton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jhay Cortez

     

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mapy

     

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brittany Howard

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jhené Aiko

In Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

E!
Lady A

    

Instagram
Anderson .Paak

In Gucci

CBS
Dan + Shay

   

E!
Giuliana Rancic

      

E!
Nina Parker

In Melissa Mercedes

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2021: See Every Star

