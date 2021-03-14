Grammys 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

Watch : Beyonce & Taylor Swift Lead 2021 Grammy Nominations

Prepare for a star-studded night to remember!

Although the 63rd annual Grammy Awards has to do things differently this year given the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers will soon prove that music has the power to unite us even from the comfort of our own homes.

From a huge line-up of performances ranging from Cardi B and Dua Lipa to Harry Styles and Miranda Lambert, there's an artist for everyone. And although Silk Sonic (made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak) wasn't set to perform on the original slate, the Grammys added the group to the night of unforgettable appearances.

Trevor Noah is set to host the event and will be joined by independent venue workers who were impacted by the ongoing pandemic to present awards throughout the night.

First time nominees include Travis Scott, BTS and Doja Cat. Mikey Guyton is also making history as the first Black woman to be nominated as a solo country artist. As for Beyoncé, she leads the night with nine nominations followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Rich and Dua Lipa holding six nominations each.

The award show is also expected to pay tribute to the ongoing creative collaborations in music despite COVID-19's impact on the industry and also highlight social justice movements.