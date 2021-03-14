Chris Perez on Selena's Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys: "She'd Be So Honored"

Watch : Beyonce Won't Be Performing at 2021 Grammys, Recording Academy CEO Says

The late Queen of Tejano received a special honor at the 2021 Grammys.

On Sunday, March 14, Selena Quintanilla received a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony, which was accepted by her widower, musician Chris Perez.

Chris posted two photos of his late wife accepting her 1993 Grammy for Best Mexican-American Album for her album Live, along with a sweet message about how much he appreciates the honor.

"Lifetime Achievement Award! To say that I'm proud of all that Selena represents and so proud of her accomplishments would be a HUGE understatement," he wrote. "Special thanks to the Grammy organization and especially all of you (her fans) that continue to listen, watch, and support all the amazing things she left behind for us to treasure."

Selena was just 23 when she was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, her former fan club president and manager of her clothing boutiques. At the time, she was planning the release of her her bilingual fifth studio album, Dreaming of You, which was released in July of 1995.