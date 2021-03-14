Princess Eugenie Celebrates Her First Mother's Day With Adorable Photo of Baby August

Watch : Princess Eugenie Shares First Photos of Son & Reveals His Name

Princess Eugenie is feeling the love!

It's been a little over a month since the 30-year-old royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Since the arrival of her little one in February, Princess Eugenie has raved about her new title: Mom.

Case in point? On Sunday, March 14, the British royal took to Instagram to celebrate British Mother's Day. "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day," she shared, alongside an adorable photo of her newborn son.

Additionally, Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson with a sweet message. She also posted a throwback image of when the Duchess of York was photographed cradling Princess Eugenie as a newborn.

"⁣I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990," the new mom wrote. "You've taught me so much. Happy Mother's Day to all."