Get Ready to Swoon Over These Unforgettable Grammys Red Carpet Looks

Watch : 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

Ready, set, glam!

Before you indulge in the finest and fiercest fashion at the 2021 Grammys, we're looking back at the style moments from year's past that made heads turn and jaws drop.

You know, like Jennifer Lopez's show-stopping Versace dress that she wore to the 2000 ceremony. Her vibrant green design, which was adorned with the brand's famous tropical print, became so instantly iconic that Google Image Search was born.

More recently, Cardi B shut down the red carpet when she made a grand entrance at the 2019 Grammys in a vintage and very rare Thierry Mugler gown. The larger-than-life creation looked like a literal piece of art—more specifically, Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" painting—with its blossoming pink oyster-inspired shell and pearl embellishments.

Of course, Lady Gaga continues to make the star-studded show her fashion playground. In 2011, she nearly broke the internet after arriving at the Grammys inside...an egg. A year earlier, she brought the galactic glam vibes with her futuristic Armani Privé design.